Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Mark Borowiecki

‘Borocop’: Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki foils Vancouver theft in progress

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 7:33 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 7:34 pm
Ottawa Senators defencemen Mark Borowiecki (left) is being hailed as a hero after taking out an alleged thief in Vancouver on Sunday.
Ottawa Senators defencemen Mark Borowiecki (left) is being hailed as a hero after taking out an alleged thief in Vancouver on Sunday. @Senators / Twitter

An NHL defenceman is earning accolades after intervening in a theft in progress in Vancouver’s Gastown.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when Ottawa Senators alternate captain Mark Borowiecki saw someone break into a parked vehicle and take a backpack near Granville and West Cordova Streets, according to police.

READ MORE: Former Toronto Raptors star Danny Green says his bags were stolen while in Vancouver

The alleged thief took off on a bicycle, at which point Borowiecki stepped in, and, according to a TSN report, “clotheslined” the man, knocking him to the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mark, acting like the defenceman he is, tracked down the thief and wrestled the bag away from him as the thief rode away,” said Const. Aaron Roed with Vancouver police.

“He does have an interesting nickname — ‘Borocop,’ from what I understand — and it’s rightfully so for this situation. He stepped up and assisted the Vancouver police and was able to get the property back to its rightful owners.”

Former Toronto Raptors star robbed in Vancouver
Former Toronto Raptors star robbed in Vancouver

The defenceman met with Vancouver police on Monday to return the bag, and is expected to address the media on Tuesday.

Vancouver police are using the incident to remind holiday shoppers to take extra security measures with their vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

“As this did happen on Dec. 1, it’s the start of the holiday season, we are going to see more and more parcels in the back of vehicles and the front of vehicles,” said Roed.

“We’re asking people keep your property in your car safe, keep it secure and out of sight.”

READ MORE: ‘You need to clean this up’ — Snoop Dogg not impressed with Vancouver’s DTES

The Senators were in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

It’s not the first time a professional athlete has found themselves at the centre of a crime story involving Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

In July, Toronto Raptors star Danny Green said his vehicle was broken into and his bags stolen in the neighbourhood while he was in town for a basketball skills camp.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Downtown EastsideDTESOttawa SenatorMark BorowieckiSensVancouver TheftVancouver robberyBorowieckigastown robberygastown theft
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.