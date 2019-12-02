‘Borocop’: Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki foils Vancouver theft in progress

Send this page to someone via email

An NHL defenceman is earning accolades after intervening in a theft in progress in Vancouver’s Gastown.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, when Ottawa Senators alternate captain Mark Borowiecki saw someone break into a parked vehicle and take a backpack near Granville and West Cordova Streets, according to police.

The alleged thief took off on a bicycle, at which point Borowiecki stepped in, and, according to a TSN report, “clotheslined” the man, knocking him to the ground.

Mark Borowiecki is returning calls from Vancouver police who require his statement after he foiled a robbery yesterday by clothes lining a guy on a bike who had stolen a bag. He then wrestled him down and retrieved the bag. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) December 2, 2019

“Mark, acting like the defenceman he is, tracked down the thief and wrestled the bag away from him as the thief rode away,” said Const. Aaron Roed with Vancouver police.

“He does have an interesting nickname — ‘Borocop,’ from what I understand — and it’s rightfully so for this situation. He stepped up and assisted the Vancouver police and was able to get the property back to its rightful owners.”

The defenceman met with Vancouver police on Monday to return the bag, and is expected to address the media on Tuesday.

Vancouver police are using the incident to remind holiday shoppers to take extra security measures with their vehicles.

“As this did happen on Dec. 1, it’s the start of the holiday season, we are going to see more and more parcels in the back of vehicles and the front of vehicles,” said Roed.

“We’re asking people keep your property in your car safe, keep it secure and out of sight.”

The Senators were in Vancouver ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

It’s not the first time a professional athlete has found themselves at the centre of a crime story involving Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

In July, Toronto Raptors star Danny Green said his vehicle was broken into and his bags stolen in the neighbourhood while he was in town for a basketball skills camp.