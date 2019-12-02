2 Manitobans among those invited to World Juniors selection camp

Send this page to someone via email

Two Manitobans, a Brandon Wheat King, and a member of the Winnipeg Ice could all be dawning the red and white for Canada at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championship.

Winnipeg goalie Joel Hofer of the Western Hockey League’s Portland Winterhawks, Lethbridge Hurricanes defenceman Calen Addison of Brandon, Winnipeg Ice captain Peyton Krebs, and Wheat Kings defenceman Braden Schneider were among the 31 players who have received an invite for the National Junior Team Selection Camp.

The 18-year-old Krebs just recently returned to the Ice lineup. He missed the first month and a half after having off-season surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

He has five assists in five games since returning. He is a first-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hofer, 19, has a 16-4-2 record with the Winterhawks this season. He has a 1.92 goals against average which ranks first in the WHL. Hofer was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Addison, 19, is getting another crack at the Canadian Junior team after being one of the last cuts a year ago. He has seven goals and 19 assists in 27 games with the Hurricanes this season. He is a second-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins from the 2018 draft.

Schneider, 18, is in his fourth season with the Wheat Kings. He has three goals and 16 assists in 19 games. He is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Winnipeg Jets prospects Ville Heinola and Henri Nikkanen are both listed on Finland’s World Juniors training camp roster.

Canada’s junior selection camp starts next week with the top players to represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic.

Canada’s first game is on Boxing Day against the United States.

