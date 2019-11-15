Vegas Golden Knights return Peyton Krebs to Winnipeg Ice

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice received some spectacular news just before the start of their five-game road trip through the Pacific Northwest.

The NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday evening they are returning their 2019 first round pick, Peyton Krebs to the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice.

READ MORE: Top NHL prospect Peyton Krebs suffers Achilles injury

Krebs has made a spectacular recovery from having surgery back on June 7 in Calgary to repair a partially torn achilles tendon. The 5-11, 183-pound centre rehabbed the injury in Vegas and joined the Ice in Seattle not long after the rest of the team was arriving after a long bus trip from Winnipeg.

“I feel great,” Krebs told CJOB Sports Show host Christian Aumell.

“I wasn’t really sure my timeline, kind of had something in my head. I wouldn’t say I beat it but I’m very happy with where I’m at and the timeline I’m coming back at.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Krebs credited the Vegas training staff with helping him get back on the ice in good time.

“They know what they’re doing there, for sure. It’s a pro team for a reason, I think it was pretty special to be able to do that.”

The Ice open their swing through the U.S. Division on Saturday night in Everett, WA against the first place Silvertips, who went into this week as the No. 4 ranked team in the CHL Top Ten.

But Krebs won’t be able to play until the following night because he has to serve a one-game suspension dating back to last season.

“It’ll be amazing,” Krebs said. “All this hard work, this grind, a mental grind as much as it was physical. It’s relief, almost. Just go out there and have some fun and be able to play hockey.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice select inaugural leadership group

The 19-year-old Okotoks, AB native led the Ice in scoring with 19 goals and 49 assists for 68 points and joins a Winnipeg squad that is third in the WHL East Division with a record of 10-8-1.

Saturday night’s game at Everett will be broadcast live on 680 CJOB starting at 9 p.m. with the voice of the Ice, Mitch Peacock.

Story continues below advertisement

4:55 Winnipeg ICE looking for kid reporters Winnipeg ICE looking for kid reporters