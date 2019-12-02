Menu

Crime

Off-duty Manitoba RCMP officer shoots himself while hunting; IIU investigating

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:34 pm
Updated December 2, 2019 3:43 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an off-duty RCMP officer shot himself while hunting.
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after an off-duty RCMP officer shot himself while hunting. File / Global News

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after an off-duty RCMP shot himself while hunting.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says the officer was hunting Sept. 7 when the “firearm he was carrying discharged, resulting in a serious injury to the officer.”

A IIU spokesperson said the firearm he was carrying wasn’t the officer’s service weapon.

READ MORE: IIU investigating man’s death after police called for well-being check

The release says the officer was seriously injured in the shooting.

The IIU also notes any injury caused by the discharge of a firearm is defined as a serious injury under IIU regulations, and as such, the watchdog is mandated to investigate.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video footage that may help investigators is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

