IIU investigating man’s death after police called for well-being check

Manitoba’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man died in hospital days after an interaction with Winnipeg police.

Police were called to check on the well-being of a man who seemed confused and was yelling near Assiniboine Avenue and Kennedy Street around 12:42 a.m. Sept. 23.

According to a release from the Independent Investigation Unit the man confronted police when they found him on the riverbank, and officers used force while trying to take him into custody.

The man became unresponsive and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

While he was later upgraded to stable condition, the man, 27, died in hospital Monday.

The IIU, which investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in the province, was notified of the man’s death Tuesday.

Because the case involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has video footage that may help in the investigation to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

