Patients to benefit from new CT scanner at St. Paul’s Hospital: health officials

A new CT scanner at St. Paul’s Hospital will improve access for those who need specialized medical imaging, officials said Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Saskatoon hospital.

The new scanner’s advanced technology will allow health officials to provide more scans for additional patients in less time.

Jean Morrison, CEO of Emmanuel Health and St. Paul’s Hospital, said the new scanner will significantly advance patient care.

“When the Grey Nuns started this hospital, they had a vision of community working together to better the health of the people of this province,” Morrison said.

“Today, that vision has been achieved as our province, our health care practitioners, and our community have all come together to bring a state-of-the-art CT scanner to St. Paul’s Hospital.”

Officials said the scanner will increase efficiencies and provide clearer scans for better diagnoses and treatment options.

“This new scanner will help us improve the quality and timeliness of our services and will contribute to making the patient health care experience better for everyone. Every day,” said Bryan Witt, executive director for diagnostic imaging with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

St. Paul’s Hospital (SPH) Foundation raised $1.2-million of the $2.4 million required to purchase the CT scanner.

The remainder of the funds came from the Saskatchewan government.

“In partnership with the SPH Foundation, we are pleased to cost-share funding for this new CT scanner that will enhance health care services available in hospital,” said Saskatoon Westview MLA David Buckingham.

“By replacing this equipment, we are following through on our commitment to invest in infrastructure and improve patients’ access to specialized medical imaging services.”

There are now four CT scanners in Saskatoon serving more than 39,000 patients each year.

A CT (computed tomography) scan combines X-ray images taken from different angles around a patient’s body and uses computer processing to create images of bones, blood vessels and soft tissues.

