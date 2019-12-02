Emergency evacuation slide falls from plane, lands in Boston backyard

Send this page to someone via email

One Boston home just got a fun new backyard toy to play with, thanks to Delta Air Lines.

Delta flight 405 was en route to Boston from Paris when one of its emergency landing slides fell from the aircraft, landing in a local backyard on Sunday.

Breaking Aviation News shared a photo of the deflated slide laying on the grass. A police officer can be seen speaking to two people, presumably those who live in the home.

Evacuation slide from Delta Air Lines flight 405 falls into front yard of Massachusetts home. https://t.co/OS3QVHtfyU pic.twitter.com/91cIxOct77 — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) December 2, 2019

The flight’s pilot reported hearing a loud sound as they began their descent at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The slide reportedly fell from the sky, according to Milton, Mass., resident Stephanie Leguia, and took out multiple tree branches on its way down.

“If it had hit us, we would have been dead. It’s that heavy,” she said. “And if we didn’t die… I hate to think of the alternative.”

Milton Police Deputy Chief James O’Neil said police responded to the location after the slide fell.

“The homeowner had been outside speaking to a neighbour,” he said.

Leguia was chatting with a neighbour when she saw it fall. Upon closer inspection, she found the slide read “Boeing” and assumed it fell from a plane.

Delta technicians found the aircraft’s slide to be missing after investigating once it landed in Boston.

O’Neil said that the incident was reported to Massachusetts State Police at the Logan Airport.

“They came and retrieved it yesterday afternoon,” he explained.

Local resident Amy Caldwell said she saw the slide falling through the air while driving.

“It was way up in the sky. It looked like a trash bag but it was falling,” she said. “My husband and I said, ‘Oh my God, what is that?'”

In a statement released to media, a Delta Air Lines representative said: “Delta is investigating an inflatable over-wing slide that was retrieved following an aircraft’s landing into Boston’s Logan Airport. The flight landed without incident and taxied to the gate under its own power.”

Luckily, no one was injured due to the falling slide.

