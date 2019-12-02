Menu

Pembina Trails School DIvision

Elementary school student hit by vehicle in Waverley Heights

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 1:31 pm
Paramedics on the scene in Winnipeg.
Paramedics on the scene in Winnipeg. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A young student from the Pembina Trails School Division was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning.

The school division confirmed to Global News the boy was hit near Lake Crest Road and Chancellor Drive around 8:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Portage la Prairie RCMP respond to car crash that killed one woman

He was taken to hospital with an injured arm and his family says he’s “getting the care he needs,” according to a division spokesperson.

The division would only say the boy is a student at one of their elementary schools.


CrashPedestrianStudentPembina Trails School DIvisionLake Crest Road and Chancellor Drive
