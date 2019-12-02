Elementary school student hit by vehicle in Waverley Heights

A young student from the Pembina Trails School Division was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning.
The school division confirmed to Global News the boy was hit near Lake Crest Road and Chancellor Drive around 8:45 a.m.
He was taken to hospital with an injured arm and his family says he’s “getting the care he needs,” according to a division spokesperson.
The division would only say the boy is a student at one of their elementary schools.
Family struggles to overcome death of daughter
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS