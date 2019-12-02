Menu

Canada

Montrealer launches petition to keep women-only gym

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2019 9:53 am
Exercise in gym
The Econofitness gym will become accessible to all gymgoers on Dec. 20. AP Photo/Sang Tan, File

A member of a gym exclusively for women in the north of Montreal has launched an online petition asking the organization to reconsider its decision to admit men as well.

Marie-Hélène Gauthier writes in the petition that Éconofitness Extra au Féminin will also eliminate her classes with a coach at her Rosemont office. She claims these decisions were made unilaterally, without consultation with the gym’s members.

The Éconofitness website confirms the gym will become accessible to all starting Dec. 20 and will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

READ MORE: Why some women are afraid to run in public

Gauthier noted that the gym on Masson Street, near the intersection of St-Michel Boulevard, has been there for several years. It allows neighbourhood women to come and train with confidence.

Story continues below advertisement

She points out that public spaces where women from all walks of life can meet and feel comfortable in their bodies are very rare.

Gauthier argues the presence of a coach who can help in person to correct movements is incomparable and offers the chance to have women as role models, which serves as a source of inspiration.

Upper body workout
Upper body workout
© 2019 The Canadian Press
