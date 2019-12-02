School bus cancellations Greater Toronto Area: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Monday, Dec. 2:
Halton District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.
Halton Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.
Durham District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.
Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.
