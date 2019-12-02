Menu

School bus cancellations Greater Toronto Area: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 7:36 am
File Photo. School bus.
File Photo. School bus. The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Monday, Dec. 2:

Halton District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

WeatherGTAGreater Toronto AreaHalton Regionschool bus cancellationsDurham District School BoardGTA weatherDurham Catholic District School BoardHalton Catholic District School BoardHalton District School BoardGTA schoolsHalton Student Transportation Services
