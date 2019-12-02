School bus cancellations Greater Toronto Area: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTA for Monday, Dec. 2:

Halton District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in Zone 3 only. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zones 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: School buses are cancelled in zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Monday December 2nd, 2019 All Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) schools are open, but transportation services in Zone 3 only are cancelled for the day. Check zones map: https://t.co/RPmBIgU8N4 pic.twitter.com/KE20JdmSse — Halton Student Transportation Services (HSTS) (@haltonschoolbus) December 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

School Bus Cancellations – Due to poor visibility and blowing snow, buses are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 and Zone 3. pic.twitter.com/rgyFZceu6O — Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DurhamDSB) December 2, 2019

Monday, Dec. 2, 2019: All schools open. School buses cancelled for Zone 3 only. Parents who keep their children at home when schools are open, MUST report this absence before the school day starts. More at https://t.co/KrqhA81V2D. pic.twitter.com/O1ydZQSoWa — HDSB (@HaltonDSB) December 2, 2019

Story continues below advertisement