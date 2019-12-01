Menu

WHL Roundup: Sunday, December 1, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2019 9:42 pm

EDMONTON – Jalen Luypen scored twice as the Edmonton Oil Kings downed the Regina Pats 7-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Horstmann and Vladimir Alistrov had a goal and two assists apiece while Ethan McIndoe, Carter Souch and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Oil Kings (17-6-6).

Robbie Holmes was the lone scorer for the Pats (6-17-2).

Sebastian Cossa made 32 saves for Edmonton as Donovan Buskey turned away 26 shots for Regina.

The Oil Kings went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Pats were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

REBELS 3 HITMEN 2 (OT)

CALGARY — Josh Tarzwell completed the comeback at 2:13 of overtime as Red Deer (8-15-3) erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat the Hitmen (14-7-4) and snap a four-game slide.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
