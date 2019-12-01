This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Dec. 1, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at the health risks with vaping, Montreal’s homeless shelters’ plans for the winter and Expos Fest, a fundraiser that celebrates the city’s beloved old baseball team.

8:11 Focus Montreal: Vaping and your health Focus Montreal: Vaping and your health

Vaping and your health

After at least three confirmed cases of vaping related illness in the province, Quebec is promising to crack down on the industry by the spring.

While health officials are working to tackle the issue in Canada and the United States, the public at large is left wondering about the safety of electronic cigarettes.

Dr. Michael Pollak from the Stroll Family Cancer Prevention Centre at the Jewish General Hospital joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the public health issue. Watch above.

7:28 Focus Montreal: Homelessness in winter Focus Montreal: Homelessness in winter

Homelessness in winter

The wintry weather began early in Montreal this year, which can be tough for the city’s most vulnerable. During the city’s first snowfall, many of Montreal’s shelters were already at full capacity.

Shelters like the Old Brewery Mission have created a plan to make sure those without a permanent home are not left out in the cold.

Old Brewery Mission research coordinator Hannah Brais joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the shelter’s plans for the upcoming cold months. Watch above.

5:35 Focus Montreal: Expos Fest Focus Montreal: Expos Fest

Expos Fest

Montreal baseball fans are eager to see the return of the city’s beloved Expos. While some work to bring the team back, other Montrealers continue to find ways to keep the fandom for the team alive, and one of those ways is Expos Fest.

President of Expos Fest Perry Gannias joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the event. Watch above.

