Sports

Calgary Hitmen celebrate 25th year of Teddy Bear Toss

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 8:20 pm
The Calgary Hitmen scored the first goal of the game against the Red Deer Rebels early in the first period, causing teddy bears to rain down on the ice on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
The Calgary Hitmen scored the first goal of the game against the Red Deer Rebels early in the first period, causing teddy bears to rain down on the ice on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Courtesy: Calgary Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen battled the Red Deer Rebels as the 25th edition of the Teddy Bear Toss took over the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Fans threw thousands of stuffed toys onto the ice when Hitmen forward Carson Focht scored the team’s first goal 1:34 into the first period.

Those bears will be donated to more than 70 agencies this holiday season including the Salvation Army, the Calgary Food Bank and Siksika Nation.

The Hitmen said they have provided the community with 377,583 teddy bears since the first toss in 1995.

Calgary Hitmen forward Carson Focht lies in a pile of bears holding the goal-scoring puck at the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Calgary Hitmen forward Carson Focht lies in a pile of bears holding the goal-scoring puck at the 2019 Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Courtesy: Candice Ward/Calgary Hitmen

The last five tosses

According to the Hitmen, Calgary holds a record of 17 wins, six losses and one tie in the previous 24 Teddy Bear Toss games.

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 7, 2014: Calgary Hitmen 8 – Moose Jaw Warriors 3. Teddy bear goal scored by Radel Fazleev at 1:38.

Dec. 6, 2015: Calgary Hitmen 2 – Swift Current Broncos 1. Teddy bear goal scored by Jordy Stallard at 22:41.

Nov. 26, 2016: Lethbridge Hurricanes 4 – Calgary Hitmen 2. Teddy bear goal scored by Micheal Zipp at 19:47.

Dec. 10, 2017: Moose Jaw Warriors 6 – Calgary Hitmen 3. Teddy bear goal scored by Vladislav Yeryomenko at 9:36.

Dec. 9, 2018: Calgary Hitmen 6 – Kamloops Blazers 3. Teddy bear goal scored by Kaden Elder at 4:18.

