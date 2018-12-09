Teddy Bear Toss
December 9, 2018 10:19 pm

Teddy bears rain down on ice for charity as Calgary Hitmen beat Kamloops Blazers

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Calgary Hitmen forward Kaden Elder scored on a breakaway 4:18 into the first period of the Brick Teddy Bear Toss, prompting 29,635 stuffed toys to rain down on the ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

As the Calgary Hitmen took on the Kamloops Blazers, 29,635 teddy bears hit the ice for a good cause at Sunday’s WHL game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Brick Teddy Bear Toss collected stuffed animals from Calgarians and more than 70 local agencies to share with kids in need. The Hitmen said the Brick is donating 25 cents for every bear tossed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation for a total of $7,408.75.

Just 4:18 into the first period, Hitmen forward Kaden Elder scored the first goal, calling the moment it started raining bears surreal.

“It was definitely an awesome experience and something that I probably would never forget,” he said. “The atmosphere at the rink was crazy, so many fans supporting, so many teddy bears on the ice. It was definitely an adrenaline rush.”

Hitmen Head Coach Steve Hamilton said the crowd’s response was amazing.

“It was nice to see Kaden get that one early — the place lit up,” he said. “Certainly, a very, very special event.”

The Hitmen beat the Blazers 6 to 3.

The Hitmen Hockey Club plan to deliver the stuffed toys to the Alberta Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Since the first toss in 1995, the Hitmen said they have provided the community with 377,583 teddy bears.

