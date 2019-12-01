Manitoba RCMP launch holiday checkstop program

With the holiday season starting up, the Manitoba RCMP are launching their checkstop program.
The program starts Dec. 1 and runs until Jan. 1, 2020.
Last year, police searched more than 11,700 vehicles during 262 checkstops which lead to 105 impaired driving charges and 30 roadside suspensions.
Other organizations like Operation Red Nose have also started up, to help make sure people have options to getting home safely over the holidays.
