Crime

Manitoba RCMP launch holiday checkstop program

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 1, 2019 12:53 pm
.
. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

With the holiday season starting up, the Manitoba RCMP are launching their checkstop program.

The program starts Dec. 1 and runs until Jan. 1, 2020.

Last year, police searched more than 11,700 vehicles during 262 checkstops which lead to 105 impaired driving charges and 30 roadside suspensions.

Story continues below advertisement

Other organizations like Operation Red Nose have also started up, to help make sure people have options to getting home safely over the holidays.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving
