Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Irish ISIS detainee arrested on suspicion of terror offences after return from Turkey

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 1, 2019 10:07 am
Garda car with Garda Siochana logo seen in Enniskerry village. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, Ireland. .
Garda car with Garda Siochana logo seen in Enniskerry village. On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, Ireland. . (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An Irish citizen aligned to Islamic State deported from Turkey along with her two-year-old daughter was arrested on her return to Dublin on Sunday on suspicion of terrorist offences, Irish police said.

Ireland agreed to repatriate Lisa Smith, 38, and her two-year-old daughter after Ankara began deporting foreign citizens linked to Islamic State earlier this month.

READ MORE: Toronto man who tried to join ISIS was freed a month after his release was declared an ‘undue risk’

Turkey says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria, where Turkish troops launched an offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, and has hundreds more jihadist suspects in detention.

Toronto man who tried to join ISIS was freed a month after his release was declared an ‘undue risk’
Toronto man who tried to join ISIS was freed a month after his release was declared an ‘undue risk’

Dublin has said for months that it has a responsibility to bring Smith back to Ireland and that its main concern was for the safe repatriation of her daughter.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl was now being cared for by relatives, police said.

© 2019 Reuters
SyriaISISIslamic StateTurkeyIrelandDublinLisa Smithterror offencesIS detaineeLisa Smith detainedLisa smith repatriated
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.