Serious crash involving police cruiser in Coquitlam

Coquitlam RCMP were on scene Saturday evening to a serious collision at Lougheed Highway and Westwood.

They confirm four cars were involved in the crash, including a Coquitlam RCMP cruiser.

Staff Sgt. Paul Vadik says five people have been sent to hospital, one of which is a police officer.

He adds they were all sent with non-life threatening injuries.

The criminal crash investigation team has now been called in as officials are looking into the possibility of drunk driving as the cause of the crash.

RCMP say the intersection will be closed for some time as they investigate.

