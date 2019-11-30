Calendar that highlights scams now available from Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Send this page to someone via email

A calendar highlighting various scams, and how to be aware of them, is now available.

Produced by Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Society, the 13-month calendar goes from December 2019 to December 2020, with each month highlighting a different scam, along with tips on how to protect yourself and what to do if you are victimized.

For example, January features a page about the “win a prize” scam, while February highlights the “romance” scam.

The calendar isn’t free; organizers are asking for a minimum $10 donation, with funds going towards paying cash rewards of up to $2,000 to tipsters whose anonymous information leads to an arrest or charges.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers said that since 2007, it has received more than 28,000 tips, and has helped police solve 3,800 cases and make 2,800 arrests.

The calendars are available at the Crime Stoppers Office in the Kelowna RCMP detachment, 1190 Richter Street; the Regional District of Central Okanagan, 1450 KLO Road; and Country Pawn, 2241 Moose Road in West Kelowna.

