Bear Clan expanding patrols to Portage la Prairie

Bear Clan Patrol’s James Favel patrols Winnipeg’s North End, Saturday, November 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A community-based neighbourhood patrol program is expanding its scope to include Portage la Prairie.

The Bear Clan says it will begin patrolling the western Manitoba city with funding from the provincial government.

The Community Foundation of Portage and District also presented $20,000 to the Bear Clan on Friday.

Portage RCMP will receive $31,000 to train patrol members in first aid, mental health first aid, cultural sensitivity and the use of opioid-reversal antidote naloxone.

The Bear Clan started in Winnipeg’s North End four years ago.

It also patrols Brandon, Selkirk and OCN.