Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Bear Clan expanding patrols to Portage la Prairie

By Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 1:05 pm
Governor General Julie Payette speaking with Bear Clan patrol volunteers.
Governor General Julie Payette speaking with Bear Clan patrol volunteers. Alison MacKinnon/ Global News
Bear Clan Patrol’s James Favel patrols Winnipeg’s North End, Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Bear Clan Patrol’s James Favel patrols Winnipeg’s North End, Saturday, November 5, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A community-based neighbourhood patrol program is expanding its scope to include Portage la Prairie.

The Bear Clan says it will begin patrolling the western Manitoba city with funding from the provincial government.

READ MORE: Crime Watch: Point Douglas residents want more done about crime, stigma

The Community Foundation of Portage and District also presented $20,000 to the Bear Clan on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Portage RCMP will receive $31,000 to train patrol members in first aid, mental health first aid, cultural sensitivity and the use of opioid-reversal antidote naloxone.

The Bear Clan started in Winnipeg’s North End four years ago.

It also patrols Brandon, Selkirk and OCN.

Portage la PrairieManitoba crimebear clan patrolbear clan in portagemanitoba bear clan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.