Winnipeg snow parking ban

Winnipeg parking ban begins as city launches new snow route resource

By Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 12:33 pm
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. .
A grader plows a Winnipeg street. . Randall Paull / Global News

‘Tis the season… for parking bans — Winnipeg’s annual snow route parking ban begins Sunday.

As in previous years, vehicles can not be legally parked on designated snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. as of Dec. 1.

This year, however, the city says it has launched a new online resource about parking bans and snow clearing operations.

READ MORE: Snow plows set to hit major routes in Winnipeg

The new site — winnipeg.ca/snow — has a plowing status map for major snow clearing operations. It also features basic parking ban data and a frequently-asked-questions page.

During a major snow clearing operation, residents can now search an address and check the percentage of work completed.

The new web portal also includes searchable bike lane and sidewalk clearing data — crews will now clear priority routes within 36 hours after a snowfall of more than 3 centimetres, a recent city mandate notes.

Manitobans come together in wake of massive storm
Manitobans come together in wake of massive storm
