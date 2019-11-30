Winnipeg parking ban begins as city launches new snow route resource

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season… for parking bans — Winnipeg’s annual snow route parking ban begins Sunday.

As in previous years, vehicles can not be legally parked on designated snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. as of Dec. 1.

This year, however, the city says it has launched a new online resource about parking bans and snow clearing operations.

The new site — winnipeg.ca/snow — has a plowing status map for major snow clearing operations. It also features basic parking ban data and a frequently-asked-questions page.

During a major snow clearing operation, residents can now search an address and check the percentage of work completed.

The new web portal also includes searchable bike lane and sidewalk clearing data — crews will now clear priority routes within 36 hours after a snowfall of more than 3 centimetres, a recent city mandate notes.

