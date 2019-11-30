Three overnight fires in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department fought three garage fires overnight, two of which are suspicious.

The first call was on Avenue West South, in between the Pleasant Hill and Meadowgreen neighbourhoods, shortly after 10 p.m. Fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from a garage and began an “aggressive” fight, bringing it under control in ten minutes, according to a statement.

No damage estimate was given. It is considered suspicious and is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to a second garage behind 428 Ave. E South in the Riversdale neighbourhood at 10:30 p.m. A statement said the fire was small and quickly extinguished, though there was minimal damage.

It is also suspicious and under investigation.

The third call was to a garage behind 2607 Irvine Ave., in the Nutana Park neighbourhood, just before 2 a.m.

It took 15 minutes to extinguish the flames and the building sustained heavy damage. The fire is also under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported for any of the fires and Acting Second Fire Battalion Chief Gregg Tarasoff told Global News he did not believe they were connected.