Fort Erie robbery

Police in Fort Erie search for bleeding suspect

By Pamela Blair Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 8:55 am
Police released an image of a suspect connected to a robbery in Fort Erie. Niagara police handout
Police in Niagara region have released an image of a suspect connected with a reported robbery, a man they say was bleeding at the time.
At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers in Fort Erie, Ont., responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred at the Pioneer gas station at 191 Garrison Rd. According to Niagara police, the suspect fled before they arrived and was not located during a search of the area.
No one was injured during the robbery.

Niagara Regional Police are asking anyone with information or who might have seen the suspect to contact them.
The suspect is described as 6-feet tall with medium build and approximately 30 years of age.  He was wearing a black hoodie and black North Face t-shirt with a white Toronto Maple Leafs winter hat, blue jeans, brown work boots and eye glasses.
The suspect was bleeding from the left side of his face, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact #5 District detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge # 9369 or Crime Stoppers of Niagara.
