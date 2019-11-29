OHL Roundup: Friday, November 29, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

SUDBURY, Ont. – Kalle Loponen scored 1:44 into overtime to lead the Sudbury Wolves past the Barrie Colts 3-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Blake Murray had a pair of goals in regulation time for Sudbury (15-11-1), while Christian Purboo made 27 saves for the win.

Tyson Foerster and Victor Hadfield scored for the Colts (12-8-2), as Jet Greaves stopped 29 shots in net.

The Wolves could not score on their three power plays and Barrie went 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

PETES 5 BULLDOGS 3

HAMILTON — Liam Kirk scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Peterborough downed the Bulldogs.

Declan Chisholm, Tucker Robertson and Zach Gallant rounded out the attack for the Petes (18-6-2).

Arthur Kaliyev, Jan Jenik and Tag Bertuzzi scored for Hamilton (12-14-1).

—

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Shane Wright scored with 55 seconds left to play as the Frontenacs edged North Bay.

Justin Pringle, Zayde Wisdom and Jordan Frasca also scored for Kingston (6-15-4).

Mitchell Russell, Luke Moncada and Brad Chenier scored for the Battalion (5-21-0).

—

ICEDOGS 5 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Akil Thomas struck twice as Niagara beat the Sting.

Oliver Castleman’s goal at the 17:05 mark of the second period was the eventual winner for the IceDogs (10-12-4), while Ivan Lodnia and Philip Tomasino also scored.

Ryan McGregor and Nolan Dillingham replied for the Sting (11-13-0).

—

STORM 6 SPIRIT 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Jacob Roach scored twice as the Storm topped Saginaw.

Danny Zhilkin, Pavel Gogolev, Matthew Papais and Andrei Bakanov also found the back of the net for Guelph (15-4-4).

Cole Perfetti and Ethan Cardwell responded for the Spirit (14-9-2).

—

RANGERS 3 ATTACK 0

KITCHENER, Ont. — Lucas Pfeil stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Rangers blanked Owen Sound.

Liam Hawel, Isaac Langdon and Riley Damiani supplied the offence for Kitchener (9-10-4).

Mack Guzda turned aside 26 shots for the Attack (10-10-4).

—

KNIGHTS 6 SPITFIRES 3

LONDON, Ont. — Liam Foudy’s power-play winner came at the 9:31 mark of the third period as the Knights downed Windsor.

Connor McMichael, Nathan Dunkley, Antonio Stranges, Cole Tymkin and Luke Evangelista also scored for London (15-5-2).

Daniel D’Amico, Connor Corcoran and Chris Playfair had goals for the Spitfires (15-4-3).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.

