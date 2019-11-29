Menu

Blogs

Spreading joy to thousands in Ontario this holiday season with milk and cookies

By Susan Hay Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 8:56 pm
Spreading joy to thousands this holiday season with milk and cookies
WATCH ABOVE: ‘Tis the time of year to spread a little extra joy to brighten someone’s day. What better way to do that than a milk and cookie surprise to the Boys and Girls Club in East Scarborough. Susan Hay has the story.

It’s the time of year to spread a little extra joy and do something simple to brighten someone’s day.

This holiday season you may spot a vintage milk and cookies delivery truck at skating rinks, toboggan hills, trees farms and festivals for a new initiative called “24 Days of Cookies” across Ontario.

In partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Gay Lea Foods will be handing out cookies and milk to families at fun activities plus making stops to firefighters, police officers, crossing guards and many others who keep our communities safe.

READ MORE: A simple shoebox can make all the difference to a child in need

“We’re excited to be bringing our milk and cookies delivery truck to thousands of people this holiday season and look forward to celebrating alongside them while also connecting with those who make our communities better,” said Rob Goodwill, chair of Gay Lea Foods.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24 Days of Cookies program runs between Dec. 1 and 24.

“The program gives our collective of farming families an opportunity to thank all the families who support our local farmers each and every day,” said Goodwill.

