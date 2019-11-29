‘Wintry mix’ expected to bring freezing rain and snow to Southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Southern Ontario are being told to brace for another blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Sunday, advising residents in Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the GTA of a “wintry mix.”

It says a strengthening low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of weather to the area beginning early Sunday morning.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell is echoing the call for a mixed bag of precipitation on Sunday.

December rolls in with a messy winter storm. Here's a first look at how much snow and freezing rain we'll see on Sunday. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/uCDBnRkGDL — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 29, 2019

Forecasters are predicting several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to snow Sunday afternoon.

Light snow is then expected to continue through Sunday night before tapering off Monday morning, with total snowfall amounts of between 5 and 10 cm by Monday.

