Weather

‘Wintry mix’ expected to bring freezing rain and snow to Southern Ontario

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 29, 2019 9:11 pm
Freezing rain is in the forecast for Southern Ontario on Sunday.
Freezing rain is in the forecast for Southern Ontario on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Residents of Southern Ontario are being told to brace for another blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Sunday, advising residents in Hamilton, Burlington, Niagara and the GTA of a “wintry mix.”

It says a strengthening low pressure system is expected to bring a messy mix of weather to the area beginning early Sunday morning.

Canada's winter forecast: Cold and snowy for large chunk of the country

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell is echoing the call for a mixed bag of precipitation on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Forecasters are predicting several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to snow Sunday afternoon.

Light snow is then expected to continue through Sunday night before tapering off Monday morning, with total snowfall amounts of between 5 and 10 cm by Monday.

