Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Plaza Pointe-Claire spruces up for the holidays with annual Christmas tree contest

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 9:15 pm
Community groups are hard at work at Plaza Pointe-Claire decorating Christmas trees for annual contest. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Community groups are hard at work at Plaza Pointe-Claire decorating Christmas trees for annual contest. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Yohan Haché / Global News

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at the Plaza Pointe-Claire.

Several community groups were hard at work, decorating Christmas trees at the West Island mall on Friday evening.

And while the mood was festive, a serious competition is underway.

READ MORE: West Island Community Shares raises record-breaking $1.3 million

The community organizations are taking part in the West Island Community Shares (WICS) annual Christmas tree contest.

Up for grabs is a $500 prize, generously donated by plaza merchants.

Members of the public are invited to admire the trees and vote for their favourite one.

West Island Community Shares kicks off annual fundraising campaign
West Island Community Shares kicks off annual fundraising campaign

Voting ends on Dec. 13 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

West Island Community Shares is a non-profit organization that helps support 40 community organizations in the West Island.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasQuebecWest IslandHolidaysPointe-ClaireWest Island Community SharesPlaza Pointe-ClaireChristmas tree contestWISC
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.