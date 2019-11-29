Plaza Pointe-Claire spruces up for the holidays with annual Christmas tree contest

Send this page to someone via email

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at the Plaza Pointe-Claire.

Several community groups were hard at work, decorating Christmas trees at the West Island mall on Friday evening.

And while the mood was festive, a serious competition is underway.

The community organizations are taking part in the West Island Community Shares (WICS) annual Christmas tree contest.

Up for grabs is a $500 prize, generously donated by plaza merchants.

Members of the public are invited to admire the trees and vote for their favourite one.

Voting ends on Dec. 13 and the winner will be announced on Dec. 16.

West Island Community Shares is a non-profit organization that helps support 40 community organizations in the West Island.