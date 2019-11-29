Menu

Sports

Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher beats Brad Jacobs 5-4 in extra end at Canada Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 6:11 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 6:16 pm
Edmonton’s Team Bottcher confident about curling at Canada Cup in Leduc
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 21, 2019) The 2019 Home Hardware Canada Cup next week in Leduc is the first qualifier for the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings. Skip Brendan Bottcher and second Bradley Thiessen joined us to talk about how Team Bottcher is looking to continue their good season in front of a hometown crowd.

Brendan Bottcher needed an extra end to complete a 5-4 victory over Brad Jacobs in round-robin play Friday at the Canada Cup.

Bottcher, from Edmonton, moved into a first-place tie with Toronto’s John Epping at 4-1 after seven draws of play at Sobeys Arena.

READ MORE: Team Bottcher wins over Team Gushue in opening draw at Canada Cup

Epping defeated Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., 7-2. Calgary’s Kevin Koe was in third place at 3-1 and Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., was fourth at 2-2.

In early women’s games, Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., beat Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones 7-4 and Calgary’s Chelsea Carey edged Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 8-7.

Fleury was in first place at 4-1, ahead of Ottawa’s Rachel Homan (3-1) and Carey (3-2). Team Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., skipped this week by Cheryl Bernard, was fourth at 2-2.

Story continues below advertisement

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day. The top three teams in each seven-team pool advance to the playoffs with the finals set for Sunday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
