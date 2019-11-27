Menu

Sports

Team Bottcher wins over Team Gushue in opening draw at Canada Cup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2019 5:58 pm
Updated November 27, 2019 6:03 pm
Edmonton’s Team Bottcher confident about curling at Canada Cup in Leduc
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 21, 2019) The 2019 Home Hardware Canada Cup next week in Leduc is the first qualifier for the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings. Skip Brendan Bottcher and second Bradley Thiessen joined us to talk about how Team Bottcher is looking to continue their good season in front of a hometown crowd.

Brendan Bottcher defeated Brad Gushue 10-4 in the opening round-robin draw Wednesday at the Canada Cup.

Bottcher, from Edmonton, broke open a tight game in the sixth end with a hit for four points.

READ MORE: Belief pays off for Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher in second Brier playoff appearance

Brendan Bottcher speaks about advancing to Tim Hortons Brier final

Gushue, from St. John’s, N.L., struggled with draw weight at times at Sobeys Arena. He threw at a 63-per cent clip for the game, well behind Bottcher at 86 per cent.

Calgary’s Kevin Koe edged Toronto’s John Epping 8-7 in the other early men’s game.

In women’s play, Ottawa’s Rachel Homan posted an 8-5 win over Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., and Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones dropped an 8-6 decision to Casey Scheidegger’s team from Lethbridge, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement

Cheryl Bernard is filling in at skip for Scheidegger, who had a baby boy this week.

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Kelowna to host Tim Hortons Brier in 2021

Brendan Willis Reacts to Kelowna getting the 2021 Brier
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Edmonton sports Curling Brad Gushue Men's Curling Brendan Bottcher Canada Cup Bottcher curling Canada Cup in Leduc Leduc curling Sobeys Arena
