Sheep farmers see increased demand from ethnic market in Saskatchewan

A family of Saskatchewan sheep farmers say a boom in immigration over the last decade has positively impacted business.

Sheep took centre stage at the Canadian Western Agribition Friday. Among those showing off prize lambs was the MacDougall family, who run Kimdain Sheep just outside Regina on Highway 11.

For more than 30 years, the family has helped fill a need for newcomers whose staple diets include sheep and goat.

“The ethnic population is getting bigger here, especially the Muslim population, so we’re seeing increases in that demand too,” said Courtney MacDougall, who helps with the operation.

Five years ago, the family built an abattoir to meet the demand for halal meat. There are strict rules for halal, the food allowed under Muslim law, with specific requirements for butchering.

“They have to be pointed to the northeast and they have to say a prayer before you slaughter the animal,” explained Kim MacDougall, who currently heads the family-run operation.

“If they want to come out and butcher and sacrifice to Allah, then we do that. And if they don’t, we can butcher that for them.”

The senior MacDougall, Kim butchers anywhere between 15 to 30 heads a week. He’s worked with halal butchers for decades, and the family has consulted with experts on best practices.

“Everything we do is as humane as possible,” said Courtney. “We’ve talked to vets, and not just one but tons of vets, about the right way to do things, just to keep and ensure there’s as little stress to the animal as possible.”

The MacDougalls have been a main supplier for Central Halal Meat and Grocery in Regina the last five years. Muhammad Rehan has owned the store for that time and said he sees the halal industry becoming an even bigger boon for the Canadian economy.

“We prefer the fresh meat, better than the frozen meat. So that’s why we approach local farmers and that’s why halal markets booming in Regina, Saskatchewan and everywhere in Canada,” said Rehan.

Right now, MacDougall is preparing for his retirement next month.

His five children, including Courtney, make up the third generation. While they currently work day jobs off the farm and help at night, Courtney said that could change depending on increased demand.

She said her own children are getting to an age where they’ll be learning about raising and butchering sheep.

“My joy that I love to see is when I help my papa (Kim) butcher, and when he teaches me a lot of new things,” said nine-year-old Josephine Moats, adding she knows a lot about sheep.

“Sheep are great because they have natural oils that make your hands feel so soft.”