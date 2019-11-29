Saskatchewan environment minister attends latest climate change rally

Send this page to someone via email

The environment minister for Saskatchewan made good on his six-week promise to attend Regina’s next climate rally.

On Friday, Dustin Duncan spoke with a crowd of students in front of the Saskatchewan legislature where students gathered to demand immediate action on climate change.

“Without the strikes, people won’t be aware enough to take the proper action,” said Ava Dechene, a local youth who is helping lead the Regina movement.

Protestors asked Duncan to declare a climate emergency and to implement tougher emission reduction targets.

Duncan said he’s been listening to the message students across the globe have been sending to decision-makers and leaders, but he’s not prepared to declare a climate emergency.

“We certainly understand we need to do more in reducing our emissions and be good environmental stewards,” Duncan said.

Regina students skipped school on Friday to demand tougher action on climate change at the Saskatchewan legislature. Roberta Bell / Global News

“I’m not really sure with declaring an emergency. That in and of itself wouldn’t necessarily change the direction the province is going in.”

He spoke to students about the province’s Prairie Resilience climate change strategy which drew boos from the crowd while others championed the carbon tax.

Following the strike, Duncan told reporters the Saskatchewan government favours investing money into technology that eliminates emissions over imposing a carbon tax on residents.

“Put dollars into where it’s actually going to do a lot of good to reduce emissions, and that’d be through technology.”

The environment minister’s commitment to students isn’t complete yet.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan spoke with students at a climate rally in Regina on Nov. 29. Roberta Bell / Global News

“[I told the] students that I’d sit down with them in the future, and I will do that in the new year,” Duncan said.

“We have some ideas how we want to engage with students, and to hear more from students.”

Other cities across the globe also participated in climate rallies on Friday, days before the latest UN climate summit, which takes place in Madrid.

Duncan acknowledged individuals around the world are placing tougher demands on leaders. His five-year-old son Jack is also becoming aware of the issues.

“He definitely thinks mom and dad should find a van that is operated by solar powers. We’ve had to explain [technology is] not quite there yet, but he’s starting to have those conversations with us,” Duncan said.

“We want him to have hope in the future. We want him to know there’s a future for him and we want to make sure he knows about some of the challenges … but also don’t want to leave him with a feeling that there’s no hope, or that there’s no future.

“I want to be able to look back – and him to be able to look back – with as much ability as I had in the role that I have, to hopefully contribute in a positive way.”