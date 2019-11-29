Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock MP Jamie Schmale appointed Conservative shadow minister

Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock MP Jamie Schmale has once again been appointed a member of the Conservative Party‘s shadow cabinet.
Schmale, who was re-elected in the Oct. 21 federal election, was named the party’s shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations.
Schmale’s appointment was announced as part of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s shadow cabinet unveiling on Friday.
Schmale’s focus will be ensuring the federal Liberal government remains accountable to improving relations between Ottawa and Canada’s Indigenous communities.
“We must support those who are affected by their relationship with the Crown, and work to bring forward policies that make real and measurable improvements in the lives of Canada’s Indigenous peoples,” he said.
Schmale previously served as the Conservatives’ shadow minister for Northern Ontario and deputy shadow minister for natural resources.
“It is an honour to have been named the shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations,” he said.
“I believe that it is time to work together create a positive future for Indigenous youth, including increasing economic and education opportunities.”
Schmale was officially sworn in as MP on Thursday. The 43rd parliament is in session beginning Dec. 5.
