Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock MP Jamie Schmale appointed Conservative shadow minister

By Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 3:40 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 3:42 pm
Conservative MP Jamie Schmale rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. .
Conservative MP Jamie Schmale rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Justin Tang

Haliburton–Kawartha Lakes–Brock MP Jamie Schmale has once again been appointed a member of the Conservative Party‘s shadow cabinet.

Schmale, who was re-elected in the Oct. 21 federal election, was named the party’s shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations.

Schmale’s appointment was announced as part of Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s shadow cabinet unveiling on Friday.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Will Canadian social conservatives sink Andrew Scheer?

Schmale’s focus will be ensuring the federal Liberal government remains accountable to improving relations between Ottawa and Canada’s Indigenous communities.

“We must support those who are affected by their relationship with the Crown, and work to bring forward policies that make real and measurable improvements in the lives of Canada’s Indigenous peoples,” he said.

Schmale previously served as the Conservatives’ shadow minister for Northern Ontario and deputy shadow minister for natural resources.

Story continues below advertisement
Federal Election 2019: Conservative Jamie Schmale re-elected in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock
Federal Election 2019: Conservative Jamie Schmale re-elected in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

“It is an honour to have been named the shadow minister for Crown-Indigenous relations,” he said.

“I believe that it is time to work together create a positive future for Indigenous youth, including increasing economic and education opportunities.”

Schmale was officially sworn in as MP on Thursday. The 43rd parliament is in session beginning Dec. 5.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Andrew ScheerConservativesOttawaFederal Governmentfederal politicsHaliburton-Kawartha Lakes-BrockCrown-indigenous relationsShadow cabinetJamie SchmaleHKLB
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.