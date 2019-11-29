Knife attack injures ‘several’ in The Hague: Dutch police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been injured in a knife attack in The Hague, Dutch police said Friday.

The attack took place on a shopping street called Grote Marktstraat, located at the centre of The Hague, amid heavy Black Friday crowds.

Pictures and videos on social media, which have not been verified by Global News, show crowds of shoppers screaming and running from the area as several police trucks arrive.

Steekincident met meerdere gewonden aan de #GroteMarktstraat in #DenHaag. Hulpdiensten zijn ter plaatse. Meer info volgt via dit kanaal. — Politie Den Haag eo (@POL_DenHaag) November 29, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were on scene.

In another tweet, police said they are looking for a man between the ages of 45 to 50, and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent. They said he was wearing a gray tracksuit.

Aanvullende informatie over de #verdachte situatie op de #GroteMarktstraat #DenHaag. Wij zijn op zoek naar een licht getinte man van ongeveer 45 a 50 jaar, de man draagt een zwarte jaar, sjaal en grijs joggingspak. Heeft u de man gezien? #Bel112 Bedankt voor uw medewerking ^SN https://t.co/jnuwzwLZec — Politie OC Den Haag (@POL_OCDH) November 29, 2019

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was not clear if the stabbing was terror related.

The incident took place hours after a stabbing attack in London, U.K., but no link has been established.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press