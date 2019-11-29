Menu

World

Knife attack injures ‘several’ in The Hague: Dutch police

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 3:01 pm
Updated November 29, 2019 3:35 pm
Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. .
Dutch police block a shopping street after a stabbing incident in the center of The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. . Phil Nijhuis/AP

Several people have been injured in a knife attack in The Hague, Dutch police said Friday.

The attack took place on a shopping street called Grote Marktstraat, located at the centre of The Hague, amid heavy Black Friday crowds.

Pictures and videos on social media, which have not been verified by Global News, show crowds of shoppers screaming and running from the area as several police trucks arrive.

Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were on scene.

In another tweet, police said they are looking for a man between the ages of 45 to 50, and described him using a Dutch term often applied to people of North African descent. They said he was wearing a gray tracksuit.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that it was not clear if the stabbing was terror related.

The incident took place hours after a stabbing attack in London, U.K., but no link has been established.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press

