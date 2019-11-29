Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Live Updates

British police say ‘number of people’ hurt after stabbing at London Bridge

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 9:36 am
Updated November 29, 2019 10:12 am
WATCH LIVE: Police evacuating area near London bridge after 'incident,' may contain graphic images

British police say “a number of people” have been injured after a stabbing near London Bridge in central London.

A man was detained by police after the incident, according to authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars on the bridge. In one video, three officers are on the bridge with guns drawn, however, Global News has not verified the video.

Both BBC and Sky News reported that shots were fired at the bridge. A BBC reporter said he heard gunshots and witnessed someone on the ground.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that “it appears somebody has been shot.”

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media,” police said in a tweet. “We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.”

British police evacuate Borough Market after reported stabbing on London Bridge
British police evacuate Borough Market after reported stabbing on London Bridge

The London Ambulance Service has declared a “major incident.” They said a number of crews are at the scene in London Bridge.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service urged people nearby the scene to follow the orders of officers. No further details were provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Transportation officials say London Bridge Station has been closed due to an “emergency services incident.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that he is in “close contact” with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner as the situation unfolds.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (LUKE POULTON via REUTERS)
The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (LUKE POULTON via REUTERS)
People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.  (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.  (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

— With a file from Reuters

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonLondon BridgeBBCLondon Bridge attackLondon newsTower Bridgelondon bridge incident todaylondon bridge newlondon bridge twitterLondong bridge incidentLondon Bridge shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.