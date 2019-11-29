British police say ‘number of people’ hurt after stabbing at London Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

British police say “a number of people” have been injured after a stabbing near London Bridge in central London.

A man was detained by police after the incident, according to authorities.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge. Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice. A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars on the bridge. In one video, three officers are on the bridge with guns drawn, however, Global News has not verified the video.

Both BBC and Sky News reported that shots were fired at the bridge. A BBC reporter said he heard gunshots and witnessed someone on the ground.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that “it appears somebody has been shot.”

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media,” police said in a tweet. “We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.”

2:13 British police evacuate Borough Market after reported stabbing on London Bridge British police evacuate Borough Market after reported stabbing on London Bridge ​

The London Ambulance Service has declared a “major incident.” They said a number of crews are at the scene in London Bridge.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service urged people nearby the scene to follow the orders of officers. No further details were provided.

We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please follow @metpoliceuk for updates. If you are near the scene, please follow the directions of any officer on the ground. — MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) November 29, 2019

Transportation officials say London Bridge Station has been closed due to an “emergency services incident.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that he is in “close contact” with the Metropolitan Police Commissioner as the situation unfolds.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.

The scene on London Bridge in the aftermath of a reported shooting, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (LUKE POULTON via REUTERS)

People are evacuated from London Bridge in central London following a police incident, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

— With a file from Reuters

