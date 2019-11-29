Nova Scotians along Northumberland Strait to face snow squall

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Nova Scotians along the Northumberland Strait should be prepared for a period of “sustained snow squalls” into Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning on Friday for Antigonish County, Inverness County, Pictou County and Victoria County.

READ MORE: Power outages continue across Nova Scotia after Thursday storm

Colchester County and Cumberland County are currently under a snow squall watch.

The federal agency is projecting that heavy snow will significantly reduce visibility.

1:47 Global News Morning Forecast: November 29 Global News Morning Forecast: November 29

The snow — which could be between 20 cm and 40 cm — is expected to accumulate quickly. The highest amounts are expected over the Cape Breton Highlands.

Environment Canada is asking residents to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Story continues below advertisement