Nova Scotians along Northumberland Strait to face snow squall

Nova Scotians along the Northumberland Strait should be prepared for a period of “sustained snow squalls” into Saturday.
Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning on Friday for Antigonish County, Inverness County, Pictou County and Victoria County.
READ MORE: Power outages continue across Nova Scotia after Thursday storm
Colchester County and Cumberland County are currently under a snow squall watch.
The federal agency is projecting that heavy snow will significantly reduce visibility.
The snow — which could be between 20 cm and 40 cm — is expected to accumulate quickly. The highest amounts are expected over the Cape Breton Highlands.
Environment Canada is asking residents to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
COMMENTS