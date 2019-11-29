Menu

Crime

More than 1 million contraband cigarettes seized from semi in Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 11:19 am
.
. Getty Images

A Calgary man is facing severe fines and potential jail time after police found more than a million contraband cigarettes in a semi truck heading through Manitoba.

The seizure, which also included 42 lbs. of illegal cannabis, was part of a joint operation by Manitoba Finance’s Taxation Special Investigations Unit and the Ontario Ministry of Finance’s Compliance Branch.

In total, 1,060,000 illegal smokes were seized — the equivalent of $318,000 in lost Manitoba tax revenue if they’d been sold.

READ MORE: Pair of Winnipeggers busted with more than 243,000 illegal cigarettes

The truck’s driver, a 34-year-old man, faces charges under the Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act and the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act, as well as criminal offences.

He may face a fine between $1,000 and $10,000, plus up to six months in jail, and there’s also a potential triple tax penalty of $954,000.

Anyone with information on contraband tobacco is asked to call local police, the special investigations unit at 204-945-1137, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be sent via email to smuggling_manitoba@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

