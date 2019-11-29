Richmond RCMP investigating 2 suspicious incidents at same home, believed to be targeted

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP are investigating two separate suspicious incidents at the same home over a 10-day period, which they believe to be targeted.

Police say they were first called to a home in the 11000-block of Oldfield Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

In that case, two armed suspects posing as city bylaw officers made their way into the home and forced a woman in her 30s to the ground.

The woman managed to contact police, and the suspects fled in a dark SUV prior to officers arriving.

RCMP say the pair is still at large.

On Wednesday at around 11 p.m., officers were called to the same home after neighbours heard an alarm.

Police say the suspects in that case broke in through the front door of the home and fled in a U-Haul van filled with stolen property. That U-Haul had also been stolen, police added.

It’s not yet clear if the two suspects from the first incident were also involved with the U-Haul theft.

RCMP say one of the occupants of the home is known to police, and officers are “actively investigating” both crimes.

Investigators have released a composite sketch and description of one of the two suspects in the Nov. 18 break-in.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, possibly in his late 20s to early 30s, with a tanned complexion and light coloured eyes. He’s believed to be of a medium build, five-feet-10-inches tall, and was wearing a hard hat and coveralls at the time of the incident.

Police cannot provide a description for the second suspect as he had his face hidden, only that he was a male and was also wearing a hard hat and coveralls.

“We are hoping that someone in the community will be able to recognize the suspect in the composite sketch,” Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said in a statement.

“We remind the community to be cautious and ask for identification and credentials when approached by anyone you are unsure about.”

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

