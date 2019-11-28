Tribunal dismisses appeal against London supervised consumption site at 446 York St.

Send this page to someone via email

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) has ruled in favour of opening London’s first safe consumption site after local businesses filed an appeal against it.

The LPAT has dismissed all appeals in relation to the facility at 446 York St.

“It’s important because what a safe consumption site does is save lives; that more than anything is the key,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

“We have had the temporary site of 186 King as a temporary site, now we will finally have a permanent home, but more importantly, what it will have is wraparound services to support those in need.”

As a result of today’s decision from LPAT, I look forward to having further conversations with our provincial government partners about allowing the site at 446 York St. to proceed as originally planned. #ldnont — Ed Holder (@ldnontmayor) November 28, 2019

London city council originally approved the rezoning of 446 York St. to accommodate a permanent site in December of 2018.

At the end of October, the LPAT heard from arguments from the businesses opposed to the site, the Middlesex-London Health Unit and the Regional HIV/AIDS Connection.

Drewlo Holdings, Northview Apartments London, Lance Howard Group and Burwell Auto Body Limited are the businesses that appealed the decision to rezone 446 York St.

Alan Patton, the lawyer representing Burwell Auto Body and Lance Howard Group, said his clients were worried about the site becoming a social activity, attracting more people to the area.

Another win for the human rights of our most vulnerable. The Land Planning Appeals Tribunal decided today that the proposed location for #ldnont‘s Consumption & Treatment Services (supervised consumption) facility at 446 York is just fine. @CityofLdnOnt previously endorsed this. — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) November 28, 2019

Analee Baroudi, legal counsel for Northview Apartments and Drewlo Holdings, argued that based on zoning bylaws for the land use in that area, the clinic could only be an accessory to the offices, not the primary function.

In his ruling, tribunal member Blair Taylor wrote the facility will advance issues of public health and safety and is intended to save lives, adding that it conforms with the city’s 1989 Official Plan and is consistent with the 2014 Provincial Planning Statement.

Taylor said this case was the first time the tribunal or its predecessor, the Ontario Municipal Board, has considered a supervised consumption facility.

