London council approves rezoning of 446 York St. to allow for supervised consumption facility

London city council has approved the rezoning of 446 York St. to allow for a supervised consumption facility.

The nod came during council’s meeting at city hall on Tuesday, nearly nine months after a deal was struck with the landlord of the York Street location.

The week prior, London’s planning and environment committee hosted a public participation meeting that was marked by a lengthy debate among members of the public.

However, council’s Tuesday evening discussion on the matter was quite the opposite, in that it ran less than five minutes.

The only vocal opposition came from Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis.

“I’m basing this decision on zoning, not on the value of an overdose [prevention] site,” said Lewis.

“We do need one, I’m just not convinced this is the location.”

A vote of 12-2 fell in favour of the rezoning, with Lewis and Ward 14 Coun. Steve Hillier voting no and Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner abstaining due to his employment with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

It was during another reading of the rezoning motion that Lewis changed his mind to the tune of the majority of his political peers.

“Democracy has had its day, and I certainly support the fact that you all want to see this move forward,” said Lewis.

The nod from council was given praise by Mayor Ed Holder, who campaigned on a pro-supervised consumption facility platform during his election.

“It’s an important first step,” said Holder.

“We’ve got to get this right, and the other part of that is doing appropriate wraparound services. It was part of the discussion I had with the premier when I met with him last week… we’re looking for that additional support.”

Ward 5 Coun. Maureen Cassidy voiced similar praise for the approval, adding that London is “a medium-sized city with a big-city drug problem.”

As for residents living near the York Street location, the mayor said they will remain a top priority for council moving forward.

“One of the things we’ve been assured by the medical officer of health is the importance of putting security around the perimeter of the building and in that area,” Holder said. “I think that speaks to the safety concerns that certainly the Middlesex-London Health Unit believes is important, and we believe is important, too, in terms of safety of residents and the safety of all Londoners.”

While federal approval has been granted for the city’s applications for consumption and treatment service sites at 446 York St. and 241 Simcoe St., council has not yet been presented with a rezoning application for the latter location.

