Politics

Nova Scotia’s premier supports continuing economic and cultural ties with China

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 4:05 pm
China's ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye shakes hands with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Halifax on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
China's ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye shakes hands with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in Halifax on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette

Nova Scotia’s premier says he believes more can be gained through continuing to develop economic and cultural ties with China rather than treating the country as an adversary.

Stephen McNeil recently returned from his eighth trip to China since 2013, and was asked Thursday about remarks made last week by Halifax International Security Forum president Peter Van Praagh, who described the Asian superpower as an adversary and strategic competitor.

Van Praagh said China doesn’t share the same world view as countries such as Canada and the United States, and questioned what those nations are willing to surrender in terms of their own values in order to do business there.

But McNeil says he doesn’t share the view that isolating countries who aren’t democracies will bring about change.

He says he supports the federal government’s approach to China, noting he was part of a delegation that raised concerns about the continuing detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor during his recent visit.

Last week, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said while there are significant challenges in bilateral relations with China, there is co-operation when it comes to aspects of trade, and he added the two countries needed to work together to find solutions.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
