Crime

New online tool to help Winnipeggers keep up with police work in their neighbourhoods

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 3:18 pm
An example of the new Calls for Service map.
An example of the new Calls for Service map. Winnipeg Police Service

Want to know what kind of issues the police deal with in your neighbourhood? The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a new tool to help the public keep abreast of the type of calls police are dealing with throughout Winnipeg.

The Calls for Service map is a new feature on the police website, with the goal of increasing transparency and accountability with the public.

Police said Thursday that the map provides a wider view of safety concerns across the city, with the inclusion of non-criminal events like traffic, disturbances, and intoxicated people – none of which would appear on the cops’ existing CrimeMaps site.

“If you want to look at break-and-enters, I’m going to steer you right to the CrimeMaps,” deputy police chief Gord Perrier told 680 CJOB.

“But if you want to know about well-being calls in your neighbourhood, or how are the police engaging with that very topical issue that’s being talked about … you can go to this feature and you can click into your neighbourhood, check out the well-being tab, and you can see the activity going on in your neighbourhood and around you.”

Story continues below advertisement

The information on the map will be updated every Monday, and captures the previous ten weeks of statistics.

