Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Calgary Stampeders

Advertisement
Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver retires after 10 CFL seasons

By The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2019 2:01 pm
Updated November 28, 2019 2:04 pm
Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver works on his form during a walk through at the Western Conference practice, in Toronto on Saturday, November 26, 2016. .
Calgary Stampeders punter Rob Maver works on his form during a walk through at the Western Conference practice, in Toronto on Saturday, November 26, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Punter Rob Maver is calling it a career after 10 seasons with the Calgary Stampeders.

Maver announced his retirement Thursday.

“While this was not an easy decision, at this stage of my life it’s time for me to pursue my non-football career goals,” he said in a statement. “I cannot overstate my gratitude for everything the club has done for me over the past nine and a half years.

“I was afforded the opportunity to live out my dream with the franchise I grew to love during the draft process back in 2010. My wife and I are proud to be settling down and laying roots in the city that accepted me with open arms back in 2010.”

“See you in the stands. Go Stamps!”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

The 33-year-old native of London, Ont., was a three-time West Division all-star and twice a league all-star. Twice Maver has received the Stampeders’ Harrison Memorial Award for community service and last week captured the Tom Pate Memorial Award for sportsmanship and contributions to the community.

Maver helped Calgary win Grey Cups in 2014 and ’18.

Stampeder Rob Maver talks about what it means to return to the Grey Cup
Stampeder Rob Maver talks about what it means to return to the Grey Cup

“I congratulate Rob for his outstanding career and thank him for everything he has done for the Stampeders both on the field and in the community over the past 10 years,” said club president/GM John Hufnagel. “Rob will always be part of the Stamps family and, on behalf of the entire organization, I wish he and his wife Libby all the best for the future.”

Maver retires with a 45-yard punting average. In his first season, Maver handled the kicking duties and led the CFL in scoring with a club rookie record 185 points.

Maver will remain in Calgary working with Calvert Home Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Grey Cup visits 2018 Global News Morning of Giving
Grey Cup visits 2018 Global News Morning of Giving
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Calgary StampedersJohn HufnagelTom Pate Memorial AwardRetiresPunterRob MaverCalgary Stampeders retiresCalvert Home Mortgage Investment CorporationRob Maver retires
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.