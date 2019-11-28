Bored boar hogs limelight after interrupting live broadcast

Send this page to someone via email

This little piggy went on live TV.

One Greek reporter found himself in a bit of a pickle during a Tuesday morning segment of ANT1 TV’s Good Morning Greece.

The hosts cut to a live interview with Lazos Mantikos in Kineta, who could be seen trying to outrun a pink and black pig that just wouldn’t leave him alone.

Mantikos determined that the show must go on and continued reporting while being bothered and nipped at by the animal.

He was attempting to report on the huge floods that occurred after torrential rains hit the country on Monday.

“Giorgos, can you hear me? We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning,” Mantikos can be heard saying. “Sorry guys, I can’t stand [still] because it’s biting me.”

Unable to hold it together back at the show’s home studio, veteran anchor Giorgos Papadakis started cracking up at the footage, which was meant to be a serious news update on the conditions in the area.

“Lazos, because it’s a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta, try and work things out with the female pig,” he can be heard saying in the footage.

“This is about [wanting] that one moment of fame … I have seen male and female pigs who look for a moment of fame.”

Mantikos had a good sense of humour about it all, taking to Instagram to share video of the incident as well as screen grabs of all of the coverage on his Instagram story.

Despite the moment of levity, Kineta has seen the worst of the flooding, with mudslides coming from a nearby fire-damaged hillside.

Several dozen people trapped in their cars and in flooded homes were rescued by the fire service.

Authorities in Greece say two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens.

Torrential rain and mudslides caused the closure of the highway linking the Greek capital to the western port city of Patras.

—With files from Associated Press.

