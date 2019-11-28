SaskWater buys Meadow Lake’s water treatment plant

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan Crown corporation will be supplying water to Meadow Lake after buying the city’s water treatment plant.

SaskWater said it will become the owner of the plant, along with the city’s reservoirs and non-potable water supply, on Jan. 1, 2020.

It will also provide certified operating services related to the distribution system and wastewater collection.

The city said it will retain ownership of the municipal water distribution network and wastewater infrastructure.

Meadow Lake Mayor Merlin Seymour said it’s a partnership that will benefit the city.

“We are confident that SaskWater’s experience will benefit the city and ensure a safe, dependable water supply for our citizens,” Seymour said Thursday in a statement.

“This partnership provides a long-term solution to many of the city’s water supply challenges.”

Doug Matthies, president of SaskWater, said the Crown has the expertise and resources to provide safe and reliable drinking water to the community.

“Meadow Lake officials have worked diligently, in consultation with their residents, to ensure the best quality of water services continue to be offered in their city,” Matthies said.

“We look forward to putting our skills and knowledge to work for the City of Meadow Lake and building on the valuable partnership that has been established between us.”

SaskWater said planning is underway to move the existing employees at the water treatment plant over to the Crown corporation.

It added ongoing staffing support to the plant will be provided through its network of relief operators and remote monitoring services.

