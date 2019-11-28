Menu

Environment

Small earthquake reported in South Okanagan: Natural Resources Canada

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 1:49 pm
Natural Resources Canada says a ‘light earthquke’ took place early Thursday, south of Penticton.
Natural Resources Canada says a ‘light earthquke’ took place early Thursday, south of Penticton. Natural Resources Canada

Natural Resources Canada is reporting that a small earthquake took place south of Penticton early Thursday.

According to the federal agency, the 2.2-magnitude earthquake took place at 1:36 a.m., and was “lightly felt in Penticton. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”

The agency says earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.5 or less are usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismographs.

ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness
ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness

The earthquake’s location was listed with a latitude of 49.37 north and a longitude of 119.63 west, which approximately puts it just west of the Highway 97 and Highway 3A interchange between Kaleden and Okanagan Falls.

The depth of the earthquake was being reported at eight kilometres.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganpentictonEarthquakesouth okanaganOkanagan FallsNatural Resources Canadakaleden
