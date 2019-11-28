Small earthquake reported in South Okanagan: Natural Resources Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Natural Resources Canada is reporting that a small earthquake took place south of Penticton early Thursday.

According to the federal agency, the 2.2-magnitude earthquake took place at 1:36 a.m., and was “lightly felt in Penticton. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected.”

The agency says earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.5 or less are usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismographs.

The earthquake’s location was listed with a latitude of 49.37 north and a longitude of 119.63 west, which approximately puts it just west of the Highway 97 and Highway 3A interchange between Kaleden and Okanagan Falls.

The depth of the earthquake was being reported at eight kilometres.

