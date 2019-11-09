Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Haida Gwaii, no tsunami or damage reported

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 4:12 pm
The location of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 9, 2019.
The location of a 4.6-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 9, 2019. Google Maps

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Haida Gwaii just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, the Canadian National Seismograph Network (CNSN) reported.

The quake hit just off the west coast of Moresby Island, roughly 54 kilometres south of the village of Queen Charlotte, at a depth of five kilometres.

The approximate location of the earthquake according to Earthquakes Canada.
The approximate location of the earthquake according to Earthquakes Canada. the Canadian National Seismograph Network

No tsunami was expected for the island or elsewhere in B.C., Emergency Info BC confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles part of Washington, felt as far as Vancouver

A tsunami was also not expected to hit Alaska or the Yukon due to the quake.

No damage was reported, and CNSN said the quake was not reported as felt.

ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness
ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EarthquakeHaida GwaiiQuakeBC EarthquakeSeismic ActivityEarthquake CanadaEmergency Info BCHaida Gwaii earthquake4.6-magnitude earthquake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.