4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Haida Gwaii, no tsunami or damage reported

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Haida Gwaii just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, the Canadian National Seismograph Network (CNSN) reported.

The quake hit just off the west coast of Moresby Island, roughly 54 kilometres south of the village of Queen Charlotte, at a depth of five kilometres.

The approximate location of the earthquake according to Earthquakes Canada. the Canadian National Seismograph Network

No tsunami was expected for the island or elsewhere in B.C., Emergency Info BC confirmed.

Story continues below advertisement

A tsunami was also not expected to hit Alaska or the Yukon due to the quake.

No damage was reported, and CNSN said the quake was not reported as felt.

5:03 ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness ShakeOut BC: emergency preparedness