4.6-magnitude earthquake hits off Haida Gwaii, no tsunami or damage reported

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Haida Gwaii just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, the Canadian National Seismograph Network (CNSN) reported.
The quake hit just off the west coast of Moresby Island, roughly 54 kilometres south of the village of Queen Charlotte, at a depth of five kilometres.
No tsunami was expected for the island or elsewhere in B.C., Emergency Info BC confirmed.
A tsunami was also not expected to hit Alaska or the Yukon due to the quake.
No damage was reported, and CNSN said the quake was not reported as felt.
