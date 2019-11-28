Edmonton’s ‘Robin Hood of McNuggets’ captures attention of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man who shot to internet fame after revealing he used to add extra Chicken McNuggets to nearly every order he made while working at McDonald’s has caught the attention of a major Hollywood star.

On Nov. 15, Cody Bondarchuk took to Twitter to share his fast-food secret. He said for two and a half years, he put 11 nuggets in nearly every 10-piece meal he made at the fast-food chain. The tweet has since received more than 906,000 likes, 81,000 retweets and nearly 15,000 responses from some who have likened him to the “Robin Hood of McNuggets.”

Now, the tweet has captured the attention of actor Tom Hanks.

In a video posted on Twitter Movies’ account, Hanks was asked to read some “nice tweets.” The first tweet on his list was Bondarchuk’s.

“That is a man who is not only being nice, but he is feeding the world a little bit better and bucking the corporate strategy,” Hanks said in the video posted Wednesday.

“Bravo. That’s a nice thing to do.” Tweet This

Hanks is currently promoting his film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which he plays the beloved television star Fred Rogers.

Bondarchuk has since shared the video on Facebook, with a simple message.

“This is it, this is the greatest thing I will ever achieve.” Tweet This

Bondarchuk said he was 14 years old when he started his first job at McDonald’s in 2007. He said he liked to think customers would go home, see the extra piece of chicken and smile.

“Just to give people a bit of extra joy in their day,” he told Global News last week. “I know what that feels like and I wanted to pay it forward.”

