Higher surplus forecast by Saskatchewan government

Despite trade challenges and a difficult year for agriculture, the Saskatchewan government is increasing its surplus projection to $37.4 million.

This is a $3 million surplus projection increase from the initial budget projection. The finance ministry said it is feeling more optimistic about provincial finances than the first quarter update when the surplus was downgraded to $25.8 million.

On the revenue side, the province is expecting $15.4 billion — a $329.3 million increase from the budget.

Officials said the revenue increase is driven by an extra $170 million in transfers from the federal government, a $69 million increase in expected non-renewable resource revenue and $67.9 million more coming in from government-operated businesses.

The increase in federal transfers was initially announced in August’s first-quarter fiscal update.

Government business revenue is driven by an $86.7 million increase in Workers’ Compensation Board income and $28.4 million from the Saskatchewan Auto Fund. The auto fund increase is attributed to lower damage and injury claims.

However, SaskPower and SaskEnergy income forecasts dropped by $30.1 million and $17.3 million, respectively. Both decreases are chalked up by officials to lower than expected sales.

The expense side of the balance sheet is now at $15.3 billion, climbing $326.3 million from the budget.

This is mostly due to a $285.2 million increase in pension expenses, with $228 million falling into the Teachers’ Superannuation plan.

Health care costs rose by $35 million due to the higher use of healthcare services.

Public debt is at $21.4 billion, a $302 million decline from the spring budget. This is primarily due to a $315 million drop in SaskPower’s debt. However, The Saskatchewan Health Authority saw its debt-load grow by $25.4 million. ​

