Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent Ottawa, Kingston, Edmonton: OPP

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted November 28, 2019 10:00 am
The OPP's ROPE squad is asking for the public's help in locating Aaron Joseph, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his parole.
The OPP's ROPE squad is asking for the public's help in locating Aaron Joseph, who is wanted for allegedly breaching his parole. Ontario Provincial Police

The OPP’s repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad is hoping the public can help to locate a man wanted for allegedly breaching his parole.

According to police, Aaron Joseph is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of an alleged breach of his statutory release.

Police describe Joseph as a 37-year-old white man who stands six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes and tattoos on his upper right arm, forearm and wrist.

Joseph is serving a sentence of two years, eight months and two days for several charges, including robbery and theft. Police say he is known to frequent Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingston and Edmonton.

Police are asking anyone who may have had contact with Joseph or who may have information regarding his location to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also asking anyone who sees Joseph to not approach him and instead call 911.

Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
OPP, Ontario Provincial Police, Edmonton crime, Canada-Wide Warrant, Ottawa crime, kingston crime, ROPE Squad, OPP ROPE Squad, Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad, Aaron Joseph
