Home for Colored Children inquiry releases final report into abuse at orphanage

An inquiry into decades of abuse at a Nova Scotia orphanage for black children is expected to submit its final report Thursday.

For the past four years, the unusual restorative inquiry has been exploring what happened at the infamous Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children in Halifax.

Its report will recount the grim experiences of former residents and recommend ways to deal with systemic racism throughout the province.

Opened in 1921 and closed in the 1980s, the institution has become a symbol of the province’s ongoing struggle with institutional racism and discrimination.

An RCMP investigation was dropped in December 2012 after police said they had difficulties corroborating abuse allegations from 40 complainants in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Alberta.

But Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil issued a formal apology to former residents in 2014.