City committee seeks Londoners’ feedback on proposed tow truck bylaw

The City of London is inviting local residents to share their thoughts on a proposed bylaw being put forward by city staff that aims to create new rules for tow truck drivers.

If approved, the bylaw would license tow truck drivers and prohibit them from parking, standing or stopping within 200 metres of any crash in London.

The proposed bylaw is far from a new idea, as Brampton, Hamilton and Mississauga are among the more than a dozen other cities that have adopted similar regulations.

For the past year, Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis has led the push for tighter tow truck regulations.

Lewis’ efforts were inspired by his own experience with “chaser” towing services after he was involved in a collision on Dec. 8, 2018.

The city councillor recounted the experience in a letter sent to the community and protective services committee in January.

“High-pressure tactics are used to try to secure business before the city-contracted services arrive on scene,” Lewis wrote. “The rates these operators charge is unregulated, leaving a Londoner who has just had the unfortunate, often traumatic experience of a car accident vulnerable to predatory business practices.”

This prompted Lewis to put forth a motion to seek tighter regulations on tow truck drivers.

Lewis’ motion picked up steam, and by September, it had garnered an endorsement from the community and protective services committee.

Nearly a year after the idea was first brought to city hall, the community and protective services committee is seeking feedback and the rules being put forward.

The committee will be hosting a public participation meeting at city hall on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place in council chambers and start no earlier than 4:20 p.m.

