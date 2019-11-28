Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

City committee seeks Londoners’ feedback on proposed tow truck bylaw

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 28, 2019 8:28 am
The proposed bylaw would license tow truck drivers and prohibit them from parking, standing or stopping within 200 metres of any crash in London.
The proposed bylaw would license tow truck drivers and prohibit them from parking, standing or stopping within 200 metres of any crash in London. Brittany Greenslade /Global News

The City of London is inviting local residents to share their thoughts on a proposed bylaw being put forward by city staff that aims to create new rules for tow truck drivers.

If approved, the bylaw would license tow truck drivers and prohibit them from parking, standing or stopping within 200 metres of any crash in London.

The proposed bylaw is far from a new idea, as Brampton, Hamilton and Mississauga are among the more than a dozen other cities that have adopted similar regulations.

READ MORE: London councillor pushes for crackdown on ‘predatory’ tow truck operators

For the past year, Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis has led the push for tighter tow truck regulations.

Lewis’ efforts were inspired by his own experience with “chaser” towing services after he was involved in a collision on Dec. 8, 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The city councillor recounted the experience in a letter sent to the community and protective services committee in January.

“High-pressure tactics are used to try to secure business before the city-contracted services arrive on scene,” Lewis wrote. “The rates these operators charge is unregulated, leaving a Londoner who has just had the unfortunate, often traumatic experience of a car accident vulnerable to predatory business practices.”

This prompted Lewis to put forth a motion to seek tighter regulations on tow truck drivers.

READ MORE: Proposed London bylaw to regulate tow truck operators moves ahead

Lewis’ motion picked up steam, and by September, it had garnered an endorsement from the community and protective services committee.

Nearly a year after the idea was first brought to city hall, the community and protective services committee is seeking feedback and the rules being put forward.

The committee will be hosting a public participation meeting at city hall on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place in council chambers and start no earlier than 4:20 p.m.

City of Toronto launches rush-hour tow pilot project
City of Toronto launches rush-hour tow pilot project
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TrafficCity CouncilCity HallCity Of LondonBylawLondon City CouncilTow Truckshawn lewisCommunity and Protective Services Committee.Towingtow truck bylawLondon tow truck bylawLondon tow trucks
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.